Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.45

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and traded as high as $4.87. Wienerberger shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 19,184 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBRBY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wienerberger in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

About Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

