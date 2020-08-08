Winding Tree (LIF) Hits Market Cap of $3.62 Million

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Winding Tree has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $3,621.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00105973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.10 or 0.01978117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00195292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00111077 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.