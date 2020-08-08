Winding Tree Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,087.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $3,087.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.01979449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00091414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00190804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111300 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

