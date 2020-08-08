Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $9.25. Windtree Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 50,909 shares traded.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

