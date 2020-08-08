Wings (WINGS) Achieves Market Cap of $16.28 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Wings has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $16.28 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00040603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.28 or 0.05007794 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029567 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013484 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,638 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars.

