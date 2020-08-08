Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Wingstop worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Wingstop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Wingstop by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,170,000.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.50. 4,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.53. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 176.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.17. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $168.97.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

