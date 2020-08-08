WINk Trading Up 44.5% This Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $36.71 million and $11.06 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002290 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

