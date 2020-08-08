Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 51,306 shares traded.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 106.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH owned 0.12% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.