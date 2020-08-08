WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.71

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and traded as high as $30.42. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 240,002 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DON. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

