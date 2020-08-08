WOM Protocol Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.94 or 0.04962280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050339 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013348 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol.

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

