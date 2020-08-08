Wownero Price Tops $0.0685 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. Wownero has a market cap of $2.44 million and $211,936.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00108136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.11 or 0.01984286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00194934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wownero

