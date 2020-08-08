WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,924 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.14% of WP Carey worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in WP Carey by 1,628.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,856,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,161,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in WP Carey by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 236,248 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in WP Carey by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,605,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,321,000 after purchasing an additional 201,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. 734,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.40%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.