Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $11,770.48

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $192.72 million and approximately $720,343.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $11,770.48 or 1.00193332 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00037672 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001799 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00167100 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000729 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000973 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004459 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 159% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 16,373 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.