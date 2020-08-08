X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.43

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and traded as high as $34.28. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 7,262,264 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASHR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the first quarter valued at about $73,346,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 414.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,569,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 9,577.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 426,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the first quarter valued at about $7,041,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,748,000.

