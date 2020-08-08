XGOX (XGOX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, XGOX has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XGOX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Crex24. XGOX has a market cap of $47,955.33 and $95.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035785 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,675.12 or 0.99389721 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000730 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00162305 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000930 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004532 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum.

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

