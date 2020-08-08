Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,386 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 1,211.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 100,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 93,235 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter worth $1,055,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,255 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.32.

Shares of XLNX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.46. 2,164,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,239. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.67. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.