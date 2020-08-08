Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.60, approximately 48,150 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 146,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.59.

Get Ximen Mining alerts:

In other Ximen Mining news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,646,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,787,922.20.

About Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.