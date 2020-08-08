XIO Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. XIO has a market cap of $10.29 million and $585,697.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00005503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008418 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,897,125 tokens. XIO’s official website is xio.network. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx.

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

