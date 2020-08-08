XTRABYTES (XBY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,170.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00106823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.62 or 0.01978244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00194911 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00028554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.