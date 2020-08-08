XTRABYTES (XBY) Market Cap Hits $4.34 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $2,113.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.08 or 0.01980026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00190925 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00026754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global.

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.