Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Increased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,419 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Xylem worth $27,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $540,568,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after buying an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,226,000 after buying an additional 825,441 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after buying an additional 354,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 34.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,663,000 after buying an additional 223,913 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.15. 864,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.