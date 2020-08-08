XYO Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, DDEX, KuCoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). XYO has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and $112,040.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.78 or 0.04978153 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029693 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014085 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, KuCoin, DDEX, LATOKEN, IDEX, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

