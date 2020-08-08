Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,358 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.35% of Yandex worth $56,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Yandex by 4,293.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Yandex NV has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 174.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on YNDX. BCS raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

