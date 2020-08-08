YEE (YEE) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $15.28 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YEE has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, FCoin, ABCC and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $583.90 or 0.04963729 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050368 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029712 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, FCoin, DigiFinex, Huobi, DEx.top, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.