YGGDRASH (YEED) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $37,463.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 45% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.32 or 0.01971525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00100494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00193277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110776 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

