YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $875.38

YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $875.38 and traded as low as $660.00. YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 shares last traded at $672.50, with a volume of 1,553 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.46) target price (down previously from GBX 1,600 ($19.69)) on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,230 ($15.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $161.88 million and a P/E ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 712.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 875.38.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

