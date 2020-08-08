Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.79 Million

Brokerages expect that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce $20.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $21.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $171.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $171.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $184.49 million, with estimates ranging from $180.50 million to $188.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.33 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

AGFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.12. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.20.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.