Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.85 Million

Brokerages expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to announce sales of $143.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.20 million. Chegg posted sales of $94.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $612.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $618.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $762.83 million, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $802.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

CHGG stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,689.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.13. Chegg has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $2,369,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,179 shares in the company, valued at $174,565,575.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $4,339,289.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,234 shares of company stock worth $25,488,711. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Chegg by 700.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

