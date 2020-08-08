Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Exelixis reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXEL. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,029,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,308 shares of company stock worth $7,012,095. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 144.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 117.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 128,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 33.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 283,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

