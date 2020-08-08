Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Announce -$1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 244.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($5.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($3.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $207.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

In other news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

