Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 715,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,102,000 after purchasing an additional 487,780 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 58.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,193,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

