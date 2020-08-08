Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.26.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

