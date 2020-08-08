Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report $62.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware posted sales of $62.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $247.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $248.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $270.85 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $276.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDWR. Barclays reduced their target price on Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

RDWR stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.85. Radware has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Radware by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Radware by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

