Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to Announce -$7.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to post earnings of ($7.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($9.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.42). United Continental posted earnings per share of $4.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 279.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year earnings of ($23.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($28.80) to ($17.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.37) to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 408,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at $669,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $34.33 on Friday. United Continental has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.42.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

