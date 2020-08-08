Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. Unum Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.09% and a negative return on equity of 83.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

UMRX stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Unum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $80.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 2,626.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,458 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of Unum Therapeutics worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

