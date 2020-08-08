Zacks: Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.12). Ardmore Shipping also reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.89. 423,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,772. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 258,789 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 274,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97,935 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 479.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

