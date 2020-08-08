Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce $157.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $207.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $637.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.50 million to $659.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $699.16 million, with estimates ranging from $684.31 million to $714.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $838.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

