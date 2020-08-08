Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 813.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KDMN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,601. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $611.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

