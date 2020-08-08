Zacks: Analysts Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Limelight Networks posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLNW. Northland Securities began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 14,045 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $100,281.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 20,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,557 shares in the company, valued at $929,571.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,264 shares of company stock worth $4,453,634 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLNW stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 2,670,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $788.59 million, a P/E ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.