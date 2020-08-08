Zacks: Analysts Expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 338,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 219,040 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 71,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

