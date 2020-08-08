Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. Owens & Minor reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Owens & Minor by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 54,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Owens & Minor by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $794.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

