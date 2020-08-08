Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) will announce sales of $50.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Capitol Federal Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $51.49 million. Capitol Federal Financial posted sales of $55.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will report full-year sales of $208.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.60 million to $209.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $200.10 million, with estimates ranging from $194.80 million to $205.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capitol Federal Financial.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFFN. BidaskClub cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Capitol Federal Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after buying an additional 146,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 55,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,212,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after buying an additional 46,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $10.21 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.