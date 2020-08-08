Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $555.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

NYSE CLF opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 769,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 252,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,429,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 884,175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 118.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

