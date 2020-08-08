Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post $59.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.96 million and the highest is $60.00 million. HealthStream posted sales of $62.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $239.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $241.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $222.16 million, with estimates ranging from $209.60 million to $232.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. HealthStream’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in HealthStream by 202.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HealthStream by 210.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at $185,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.52 million, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

