Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $35,622,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 18.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 30.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 258,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.48. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.