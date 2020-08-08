Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.14 million.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.79.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $596,096.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $759,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,604 shares of company stock worth $22,013,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,604,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI opened at $73.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.05. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $74.55.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

