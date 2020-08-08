Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NetApp by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 68,437 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 513.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 64,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NetApp by 129.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth $6,641,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. NetApp has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

