Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 88.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 44.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 459.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

VVV traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. 856,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

