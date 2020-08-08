Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) to post $207.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.60 million. Cloudera posted sales of $196.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $838.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $835.00 million to $844.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $910.42 million, with estimates ranging from $861.30 million to $936.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

NYSE CLDR opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 25,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,326 shares in the company, valued at $14,053,176.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,379 shares of company stock worth $3,063,973 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 254.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,109,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,477,000 after buying an additional 10,127,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,582,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,932,000 after buying an additional 1,602,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,474,000 after buying an additional 1,189,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $7,773,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

