Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Million

Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce sales of $3.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $7.25 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $2.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 million to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.98 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $29.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.75% and a negative net margin of 881.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FATE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 1,412,928 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $39,999,991.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,066,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FATE opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

